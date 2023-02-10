Man says ‘police officers’ robbed him then gave fare to go home

Detectives have launched an investigation into a strange incident where a man reported being robbed by police officers in Nairobi on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the victim, Mr Stanley Kiarie, he was waiting to board a matatu to his Kimende home on February 9 when three officers in uniform arrested him on Nairobi’s River Road.

He says the trio told him they were police officers and that he was under arrest for illegal possession of bhang before handcuffing him.

According to a police report, he alleged that the officers proceeded to insert pieces of bhang into his pockets and told him to follow them.

The victim told police at Lari police station that the officers then asked for Sh20,000 to secure his release.

“They ransacked my pockets and grabbed the Sh2,000 that was there before forcing me to go and withdraw Sh6,000 from M-Pesa,” he said.

Afterwards, they handed him Sh500 as his fare home.

The officers at Lari where he reported the matter referred him back to Nairobi where the incident allegedly happened.

City police say they are investigating the matter.

In a separate incident, traders in Kiaragana shopping centre in Ndia, Kirinyaga County, are living in fear after four masked armed gangsters stormed the area on Thursday.

The thugs stormed local shops at around 8:30pm and stole several items including Sh200,000 before fleeing on foot.

One victim told the police that at first, he thought they were plain clothes officers because they were armed with AK47 rifles but then they attacked him while demanding money.

Another victim said they were ordered to lie down before ransacking the shop. They managed to escape to a nearby bar where they raised alarm before police officers from Baricho, Kibirigwi and Kabonge arrived.

Residents said the gangsters shot in the air as they fled.