Meru vigilante group accused of killing man in ‘discipline’ session

On Sunday, January 5, 2023, Jason Mugambi left his home as was the norm, to hang out with his age mates at a nearby shopping centre in Gaitune village, Imenti North.

That would be his last day in the company of the men with whom he used to pass time at the shopping centre every evening.

According to Mr Raphael Murithi, Mugambi’s brother, he did not return home that evening, and the next day, he was found writhing in pain on the roadside after a night of torture and assault by people known to him.

On Monday evening, Mugambi, 37, died from the injuries sustained in a beating the previous night.

“We were called early in the morning and informed that Mugambi has been spotted lying on the road. We found him in pain and his body had injuries and swellings. We rushed him to the Meru Teaching and Referral Hospital, where he was treated and allowed to go back home,” Ms Sharon Makena, Mugambi’s niece recounted.

Mr Murithi said the X-ray indicated that his brother had suffered internal injuries and broken hip bones.

“He could not stand on his own and it appeared he had been hit with a heavy object on the hips. He had also suffered injuries on the private parts,” he said.

Are now on the run

Mugambi identified three suspects who were listed in a police report but who are now on the run.

The death exposed what locals now believe is a “disciplinary vigilante” locally known as Gacambi that has existed in the village for years.

Locally, ‘gacambi’ is a disciplinary action taken against a person who has gone against Kimeru social norms, and the punishment is meted out by members of the same age group.

“We understand that Mugambi has been accused of insulting another man. We were told that he had also been assaulted on Thursday last week. They attacked him again on Sunday in the name of discipline,” Ms Makena said.

Residents are also linking the Gacambi gang to deaths of other young men whose bodies were found on the roadside.

Kithoka Chief Martin Murithi said the police were pursuing the suspects but denied knowledge of the existence of the gang.

“This is a rare incident but a lot of information has emerged after the death. The police are investigating the incident to ensure the perpetrators are brought to book,” Mr Murithi added.

According to Ms Hellen M’Marete, six men from the village have in the past died in mysterious circumstances.