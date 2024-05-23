New Content Item (1)

Police pursue link between murders of Asian trader and Rita Waeni

20-year-old Rita Waeni who was brutally murdered in a short-stay rental in Roysambu.

Photo credit: Handout

By  Kamore Maina

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Mobile phone service providers told the investigators that two mobile phones stolen from the businessman had been switched off on Murugu Groove in Ruaka on the same night he was killed.
  • Strangely, the same building in Ruaka, where the signal of Ramesh’s phone was traced last, is the same location where a phone belonging to university student Rita Waeni, who was killed on January 14, was also last traced.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Explainer: Why recovering bodies from Mt Everest is a torturous task few attempt

  2. PREMIUM Why Cyclone Ialy's impact on Kenya's Coast was unpredictable

  3. PREMIUM ‘If I go lights out’: Cheruiyot Kirui’s elaborate plans

  4. PREMIUM Special economic zones roar back to life

    Special economic zone