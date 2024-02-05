Rita Waeni buried in low-key ceremony

Rita Waeni, the 23-year-old woman killed in Roysambu, Nairobi three weeks ago, has been buried at Mukimwani Village, Makueni.

It was a low-key ceremony only attended by close relatives.

Armed police officers stationed outside the gated homestead kept shocked villagers at bay.

The organisers of the funeral had made it clear that only close relatives would be allowed into the homestead where the burial took place, an administrator who attended the funeral told the Nation in confidence. Yet that still did not deter locals from milling around the home.

Pastor Fred Auma of Ridgeways Baptist Church in Nairobi led the two-hour funeral ceremony which started at 8 am.

It was dominated by hushed calls for justice. “We are at peace because we know that our larger family, friends, colleagues and many Kenyans who have shared this loss will understand this decision,” Lillian Mutea, an aunt to Waeni and the family spokesperson said in a WhatsApp group that organized the funeral.

“We thank everyone for their support, and contributions and for constantly praying for us. We also welcome those who may want to pay their condolences to Waeni’s parents to continue doing so.”

The gate to the compound where slain student Rita Waeni was buried in Mukimwanai Village, Makueni County. Rita was buried here on February 5, 2024, in a low-key ceremony. Photo credit: PIUS MAUNDU

The third-year student at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (Jkuat) met her death when she met a man she had been talking to on Instagram.

In an earlier statement to newsrooms, the family spokesman Lillian Mutea said her niece left her aunt's place in Syokimau Estate in Machakos County on January 13 to meet a friend in Nairobi’s downtown. She never returned.

“On Sunday, January 14 at 5 am her father received a message, delivered from her phone number, demanding a ransom of Sh500,000 within 24 hours for her release. With this message, the family reported the matter to the police and DCI, and investigations began,” she said.

“Additional two messages were sent to the family demanding ransom. Unfortunately, the family did not get a chance to explore this route,” Dr Mutea said.

Nation. Africa understands that the family had planned to conduct the funeral two weeks ago but it was rescheduled following the discovery of Waeni’s head at Kiambaa dam in Kiambu County.

“Detectives released Waeni’s body to the family on Friday,” Dr Mutea said

A handful of mourners eulogised the 20-year-old woman as a source of joy for her relatives and friends.

“Our daughter, Waeni, was an intelligent girl beyond her age. She was a spirited and caring individual known for her unwavering kindness, infectious laughter and the ability to light up any room she entered.

We are saddened by the nature of her death but choose to forever cherish the countless memories of Waeni’s joyous presence and her dedication to making a positive impact on those around her. We thank God for the life we were able to have together,” the parents Stephen Muendo and Dorcas Mwende said in a statement.

This was the second death to strike the family after the death of the family patriarch, Mzee William Mutea in January.

“Waeni was the highlight during the burial of her grandfather earlier this month. She is the one who read the eulogy," a neighbour said on condition of anonymity. Many of the neighbours described Waeni as a staunch Christian who frequented AIC Mukimwani church without fail whenever she was in the countryside. “She was a well-behaved girl. When she joined the university she became a role model to our daughters,” a woman who requested not to be identified said.

Ms Pauline Mutea, the late’s grandmother said the slain woman held a special place in her heart.