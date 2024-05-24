Five DCI officers arrested for 'trespassing into Tanzania while pursing vehicle thieves'

Five Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) officers from Nairobi Buru Buru Police Station were briefly arrested, then released in Tanzania for allegedly trespassing when pursuing cross-border motor vehicle theft suspects.

According to a police report seen by Nation, the five directorate investigation officers namely Ali Ibrahim, Joel Osinya, Moses Wainaina, Josephat Mungania and Moses Kiongera, all from Buru Buru DCI office were arrested in Tarakea town in Tanzania.

“Today the 24th day of May 2024 we received a report that the officers were following up a motor vehicle theft syndicate from Nairobi to Tanzania and they mistakenly entered Tanzanian territory without their knowledge.

"They were in the company of one suspect namely Samuel Ngatia, a suspect of motor vehicle theft,” read the police report.

It was reported that the Kenyan officers had arrested one Tanzanian within Tarakea Town who raised an alarm and officers from Tarakea Police Station who were on patrol arrested the Kenyan officers for the offence of being 'illegally' present in Tanzania.

Also briefly put in custody with the Kenyan officers was their suspect, one Samuel Ngatia, and a Tanzanian who has allegedly been receiving stolen motor vehicles from Kenya.

“The DCI Kajiado South in the company of Stapol Illasit tried to negotiate for the release of the officers but it has proved futile and officers have been moved to Rombo Mkuu District headquarters.

"The Sub-county security intelligence team is following up on the issue so that the officers can be released. Progress report to follow,” said the police report, before they were released.

In an interview with the Nation, Kajiado County Police Commander David Mburukua confirmed that the officers were released.

"It was a misunderstanding but they have been set free. We have placed our officers on high alert, especially along the Emali-Loitokitok road. This is a new trend of organised crime amounting to motor vehicles theft syndicate,“ said Mburukua.