Court frees four policemen accused of attempted robbery

Four police officers accused of attempting to rob a forex bureau have been freed unconditionally without any charges.

Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Bernard Ochoi released Daniel Wambua Mthini, Eliud Kipkurui Bor, Stanly Gitonga and Nicholas Murira after the investigating officer told the court that he did not find evidence linking the suspects with the alleged robbery.

The officer said an inquiry file has been opened and the matter will be dealt with administratively under the national police standing rules.

The court further directed that cell phones held by the police be returned to the suspects within 14 days. The phones were seized for forensic examination.

The suspects had asked the court to order investigators to return the cell phones because they could not communicate with their relatives.

But prosecution counsel James Gachoka had opposed the return of the phones saying they formed part of the investigations.

The officers were arrested on January 9 after a report was filed at the Nairobi regional command center.

Two men said they had withdrawn some cash from Absa Bank Queensway House branch when they were confronted.

The court heard that officers on patrol pursued the suspects who were in a Toyota Premio with the victims and managed to intercept them.

They escorted them to Central Police Station whereby the report was filed.

The alleged victim said he had withdrawn Sh2 million to enhance his operations at his forex bureau and while on their way out, they were confronted by the suspects who claimed to be police officers.

In the process, a tussle arose but the complainant managed to pass the bag containing the money to his security guard.