Man charged with posting lover's nudes online

A Nairobi man who allegedly seduced a Facebook friend, took her to his house where they recorded their “sexcapades” before he put videos on sale online has been charged.

Daniel Orina is accused of publishing and disseminating obscene and intimate images of the woman on his Facebook account on August 29 and 30 in South B, Nairobi, jointly with others at large, contrary to Section 37 of the Computer Misuse and Cybercrime Act of 2018.

Mr Orina allegedly sent a friend request to the woman after he saw her image on Facebook early this year. He is said to have hit her inbox, seduced her and they fell in love.

The complainant left her uncle’s house in Kangemi to visit Mr Orina at his house in South C estate where they allegedly got intimate in the last week of June and he escorted her back to the Nairobi Central Business District where she is said to have taken a matatu back home.

Three weeks later, the woman visited the suspect again at his house and they allegedly agreed to take pictures and videos of their amorous activities in bed.

After the act and the video recording, Mr Orina is said to have transferred the pictures from the complainant’s phone.

In mid-August, the woman allegedly returned to Mr Orina’s house with the intention of deleting the videos and pictures from the suspect’s mobile phone.

They stayed together for four days and the complainant left the suspect’s house back to Kangemi then blocked him on social media.

After a week, she received a call from a friend who was asking her why she was posting nude videos and pictures of herself on her timeline.

Mr Orina had allegedly hacked into the account, changed the name and posted that those interested in the videos should drop their WhatsApp numbers to receive the videos for Sh20 only.

The suspect had allegedly shared the video with one of the complainant’s friends who is now listed as a key witness in the case.

The woman later reported the matter at the Pangani police station on September 2 and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) took up investigations.

The suspect was traced and arrested. The DCI recovered screenshots of the videos and pictures that Mr Orina had allegedly posted on the account and they are listed as exhibits in the case.

Mr Orina denied the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Agnes Mwangi of the Makadara Law Courts. He was released on a bond of Sh200,000 without an option of a cash bail.

The case will be mentioned on November 17 before hearing starts on April 4, 2024.