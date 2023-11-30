Man, 21, in court for defiling 16-year-old girl he married

A 21-year-old Nairobi man who married a 16-year-old girl has been charged with defilement.

Simon Mutuli Mwaka is accused of defiling MKK at his home in Tassia Estate in Embakasi on November 26.

Mwaka, a mason, faces an alternative charge of committing an indecent act with a minor, where he is accused of intentionally and unlawfully touching the minor's private parts.

The accused was arrested on the night of November 27 after he was found with the minor in his house. They were taken to Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital in Embakasi for medical examination.

The medical examination revealed that the minor had been defiled and Mwaka was remanded pending further investigations.

Police investigations revealed that Mwaka had been communicating with MKK through her mother's mobile phone and that the mother knew that her daughter was having a relationship with him.

MKK ran away from home on November 27 to marry Mwaka and they travelled together from Kitui to Nairobi.

Upon arrival in Nairobi, Mwaka called MKK's mother to inform her that they were living together as husband and wife and MKK confirmed this to her mother.

Informed the minor's father

However, the mother informed the minor's father, who called the area chief and the administrator visited the defendant's parents to confirm the same, where he was informed that Mwaka had indeed left with the minor.

The minor's father reported the matter to the Tassia police station and led officers to the suspect's house where he was picked up.

MKK told the police that she decided to get married after finishing primary school last year because she was not taken to secondary school.

The suspect had bought her new clothes as she did not have any when she left home.

Mwaka told Principal Magistrate Erick Mutunga of the Makadara Magistrate's Court that the complainant, who was in the courtroom, was ready to withdraw the charges.

However, he was told that she could not withdraw the charges because she was a child.

He denied the charges and was released on a surety bond of Sh150,000.