Double stabbing in man's house lands two love rivals in court

A 28-year-old woman who allegedly stabbed her ex-husband in the stomach after finding him with his new girlfriend is facing charges of causing grievous bodily harm.

Ms Susan Maina is accused of causing grievous bodily harm to Peter Njogu at his home in Patanisho area of Soweto within Embakasi in Nairobi on November 12.

The offence carries a life sentence and a minimum of 10 years imprisonment on conviction.

Ms Maina and Mr Njogu had broken up but the suspect went to the complainant's house where she found him with another woman and an argument ensued before she allegedly took a knife and stabbed him.

Mr Njogu's girlfriend - Esther Wangui - who intervened to save him, allegedly used the same knife to stab Ms Maina.

As a result, Ms Wangui, 40, has also been charged with assault and causing actual bodily harm for injuring Ms Maina.

Ms Maina had earlier called Mr Njogu, but Wangui answered the call and told her not to call him again.

Knocked on the door

However, Ms Maina knocked on the door and immediately after Wangui opened the door, she stormed into the house and a fight began.

Ms Wangui and Mr Njogu raised the alarm and their neighbours responded and helped them to subdue and ejected Ms Maina from the house.

The matter was later reported to the police when Mr Njogu was taken to Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital in Embakasi for treatment.

Ms Wangui had lodged a complaint against Ms Maina, but police investigations revealed that she had injured her boyfriend's ex-wife and charged them both separately.

They both denied the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Gerald Mutiso of the Makadara Law Courts. The court was told by a lawyer that negotiations were underway to settle the matter.

Mr Mutiso summoned Mr Njogu to appear in court on December 14 to confirm the charges.