Lonely widow looking for husband conned Sh375,000 in Nairobi

Three women including a purported witch doctor who allegedly conned their desperate counterpart of Sh375,000 promising to help her find a husband were charged with obtaining money by false pretences.

At the Makadara Law Courts, Triza Mumbi Kithia, the purported witch doctor, was charged alongside her accomplices Angela Ndunda and Gladys Mwende Mwinzi.

They are accused of defrauding Mary Nzilani of money contrary to Section 313 of the Penal Code after promising to offer her witch doctor services, a fact they knew to be false.

The three are accused of committing the offence along Baricho Road in Industrial Area in Nairobi on diverse dates between September 30 and October 6, 2022.

After her husband passed on

Ms Nzilani had met Ms Mwinzi in Nairobi and they exchanged contacts.

She later invited Ms Mwinzi to her house where she told her how she was lonely after her husband passed on.

The complainant shared with her newfound friend that she was in love with a man who was not committed.

Ms Mwinzi allegedly told her that her friend –Ms Ndunda-- had been helped to restore and strengthen love with her husband who had neglected her, by a witchdoctor in Kitui County and promised to link her up with the friend who would later introduce her to the witch doctor.

Ms Ndunda allegedly introduced Ms Nzilani to Ms Kithia who claimed to be a witch doctor and she demanded Sh375,000 for the business.

Later she realised the three had connived to swindle her of the cash and she reported the matter at the Industrial Area Police station in Makadara Sub-County.

The three suspects were traced and arrested.

They denied the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Mary Njagi.

They were released on a bond of Sh200,000 each with a surety of a similar amount.