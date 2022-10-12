Man charged with theft for keeping Sh56,100 stray M-Pesa cash

A man who refused to reverse Sh56,100 erroneously sent to him via M-Pesa pleaded guilty to theft charges after he was charged with stealing the cash on September 11.

Bernard Njue Njeru was charged with stealing the money contrary to Section 268 of the penal code as read with Section 275 of the same code.

He admitted the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Mary Njagi of Makadara Law Courts.

Njeru admitted to stealing the cash from Mohamed Abdulahi after receiving the cash at an unknown place in Kenya.

Abdulahi had mistakenly transferred the money to Njeru’s phone number from his bank account and upon calling both the bank and Safaricom to reverse the transaction, he was told the reversal could not be effected since the money had already been withdrawn.

Complainant

The complainant later met the accused person who he knew well near the Eastleigh North police station where he raised an alarm and Njeru was apprehended and taken to the station.

The phone that he was using when he received the cash was recovered from him and kept as an exhibit.