Instant Karma? Two suspected robbers die in crash after robbing M-Pesa shop in Kwale

Two suspected robbers died on the spot at Tiwi Sokoni in Kwale County on Wednesday evening when their getaway motorbike crashed into a school bus.

Matuga police boss Hassan Godana said the two had stolen a phone from an M-Pesa shop.

“They got on the motorcycle and sped off when locals started chasing after them. They then rode into the highway without checking whether there was an oncoming vehicle and immediately got hit by the bus,” he said.

They died on the spot after crashing into the bus belonging to Shimoni Secondary School. The bus was heading to Likoni from Msambweni.

No one on the bus was injured.

Police were yet to identify the two. The bodies were taken to the Kwale Hospital mortuary.

“We have no action to take now because the suspects are dead,” Mr Godana said.

The incident has left locals in a dilemma – whether to mourn the two men or leave them to fate.

“Their days were numbered and this was their day,” said Maalim Said, a resident of Tiwi.

Cases of robbers escaping on motorcycles are common in Kwale, with mobile money shops the favourite targets.

Mercy Lilly, a Kwale resident, said she once lost money to robbers on bikes.

“They stole Sh150,000 from me. They have not been arrested,” she said.

Mr Godana said no major incidents had been reported after the elections.