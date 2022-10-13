Businesswoman pleads guilty to conning Gikomba trader Sh112,500 shoes

A city businesswoman who conned a Gikomba market trader shoes worth Sh112,500 has pleaded guilty to charges of obtaining goods by false pretences.

Ann Ngunde Mombo was charged with obtaining the shoes from Joyce Wambui Mwangi by falsely pretending that she was in a position to pay for them, a fact she knew to be false, on July 9 this year.

She admitted the charges after she was accused of contravening Section 313 of the Penal Code before Senior Principal Magistrate Mary Njagi of Makadara Law Courts. Mombo went to Ms Mwangi’s store and told her that she had a market for the shoes and convinced her to give her fifteen bales of second-hand shoes promising to pay after selling them.

The shoes were delivered to her and she acknowledged the delivery.

The accused person went into hiding after receiving the shoes and stopped receiving the complainant’s calls prompting Ms Mwangi to report the matter to the police.

The accused person was traced and arrested. The case will be mentioned on October 17 when the facts of the case will be read out in court for the suspect.