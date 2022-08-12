Jubilee’s Amos Mwago floors Simon Mbugua in Starehe MP race

Jubilee candidate Amos Mwago has won the Starehe Constituency parliamentary seat.

Mr Mwago was declared winner after a long wait characterized by protests from supporters and agents of various candidates over delays to announce winners.

Mr Mwago garnered 50,777 votes against his closest competitor Simon Mbugua of United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party who garnered 35,548 votes.

Some 3,662 votes from four polling stations were not tallied and they remain disputed.

The Starehe Constituency Returning Officer, Milliam Wanjiru Gachihi, resolved to announce results after demands from both Azimio and UDA politicians who stormed the centre at night and in the morning.

The Constituency has 258 polling station and one prison polling station. By 8am, votes of 254 polling stations had been processed.

Only four polling stations had not been tallied and the ballot boxes for the four polling stations are being held at Central Police station.

On Wednesday night, the Deputy Returning Officer was arrested over claims of holding marked and unmarked ballot papers from the four polling stations. The arrested official is also accused of tempering with several ballot boxes for posts including those of President, governor and MP.

Protests were witnessed on Wednesday night and Thursday morning compelling the police to intervene.

Heavy security was deployed at the station since Wednesday night.

Nairobi County Returning Officer Albert Gogo went to the station on Thursday morning and reached an agreement with agents to have the results released and winners declared.

Speaking after his win, Mr Mwago said he is happy that he has been declared the winner.

“We had information that there was a plan to rig the elections in favour of my opponent but I thank God I have won,” said Mr Mwago.

After the announcement, supporters of Mr Mwago started celebrations at the Jamhuri High School, the Starehe Constituency Tallying.

On the other hand, Mr Mbugua's supporters claimed that he had been rigged out and protested the results outside the gate.