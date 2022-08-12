Starehe constituency deputy returning officer arrested over missing ballot boxes

Starehe Constituency deputy returning officer has been arrested over three missing ballot boxes.

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition leaders Edwin Sifuna, Philip Kaloki, Reuben Ndolo, Maina Kamanda, Racheal Shebesh and Jubilee Starehe parliamentary candidate Amos Mwago stormed the Starehe Constituency tallying centre at Jamhuri High School on Thursday evening and demanded that the election results be released. The leaders linked the missing ballot boxes to rigging.

While addressing their supporters at the Jamhuri High School, the leaders demanded that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) officials at the tallying centre be put to task to explain the circumstances under which the ballot boxes disappeared.

Agents and supporters of various candidates, who alleged that there were plans to rig elections in favour of some candidates, also lamented that the tallying process was slow. They demanded the immediate release of election results.

Mr Sifuna demanded that results for the parliamentary and Members of the County Assembly be released by this morning.

He also asked the IEBC officials to hasten the process and declare the constituency results for president, senate and woman representative without any further delay.

"Results must be released tonight, supporters will not leave this centre until the winning candidates are announced," said Mr Sifuna.

The Starehe Constituency Returning Officer said she needed more time to finalise the tallying of results.

"You will have to bear with us and give us more time to finalise our work before we release the final results," said the returning officer.

Former Starehe MP Maina Kamanda urged IEBC officials to declare the winners by this morning.