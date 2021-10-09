Journalist Badi Muhsin laid to rest at Kariokor Muslim Cemetery

Hundreds of mourners turned up at Kariokor Muslim Cemetery in Nairobi on Saturday for the burial of veteran journalist Badi Muhsin.

The Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) Swahili anchor was buried a few minutes to 6pm.

Although his family had planned to conduct the ceremony at 4pm, mourners who included area MP Yussuf Hassan (Kamukunyi), carried his casket on their shoulders from his home in Biafra through Yussuf Hajji road (formerly First Avenue) to Garage, General Waruingi Road through Muinami Street.

As the procession passed through California, High-rise, Majengo and Gikomba Market, thousands of onlookers stood by the roadside to witness the final journey of a man who graced their television sets for three decades.

Scores of fellow journalists led by KBC Managing director Dr Naim Bilal and Muslim Media Practitioners of Kenya officials paid their last respects to Muhsin, who was described as kind and humble.

Muhsin died in Mombasa on Friday afternoon when he decided to take a nap in his hotel room. He had traveled to the county to interview Ms Alice Tabu, popularly known for her cooking programme 'Mke Nyimbani' in the 1990s.