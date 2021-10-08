Veteran journalist Badi Muhsin dies in Mombasa

Veteran journalist Badi Muhsin is dead.

Muhsin, a long serving Swahili presenter at the national broadcaster Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC), died on Friday at his home in Mombasa.

The 67-year-old journalist was famed for the Kiswahili news show dubbed Dira ya Dunia on national broadcaster KBC. In 2020, he underwent a surgery to remove stones from his kidney.

He worked for KBC between 1980 before retiring in 2002. He later returned to KBC in 2020.

He was presented with the Order of the Grand Warrior (OGW) award in 2011 by retired President Mwai Kibaki, for his long service in the media.