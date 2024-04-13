City Hall

How City Hall blew Sh3.5bn to defend case filed by Gikomba traders

City Hall, the Nairobi City County headquarters.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Ndubi Moturi

What you need to know:

  • Mr Sakaja failed to make the findings of the committee public.
  • Controller of Budget flagged a planned payment of Sh1.4 billion to law firms using fake invoices.
  • The county government is also moving away from reliance on external advocates to build its own capacity.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Identity of woman found dead alongside Eastleigh robbers revealed

  2. PREMIUM How Simmers demolition landed magistrate, lawyer in trouble

    Simmers

  3. PREMIUM Aboud Rogo's legacy of radicalisation beyond the grave

    Aboud Rogo

  4. PREMIUM Why Natembeya’s Tawe movement is giving Wetang’ula sleepless nights

    Trans Nzoia County Governor George Natembeya