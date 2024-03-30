Nancy Gathungu

How outsourcing legal services has slapped counties with Sh50bn fees nightmare

Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu during a past event.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Despite having functional legal departments, counties opt for expensive external law firms.
  • A Senate watchdog committee raised concerns over undisclosed legal pending bills in counties amounting to billions of shillings.
  • Counties continue to incur avoidable legal fees in a scheme that puts their officers at the centre of the scams, according to the Auditor-General.
  • Some county governments are at risk of being declared insolvent should law firms simultaneously insist on settlement of the outstanding fees.

