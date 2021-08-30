Gikomba traders sue Nairobi County for Sh20bn

Gikomba fire

Fire Fighters put off fire as traders collect remains of their stock after fire razed down part of Gikomba market in on August 6, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
By  Sam Kiplagat

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • In a case before the High Court, the traders want the county government to pay them for direct financial loss and compensation for loss of business opportunity and re-establishment costs.
  • The traders have listed 15 fire incidences since 2015 saying the frequent occurrences shows that the county government has failed to take any or adequate precautions for their safety.

Over 900 traders at Gikomba have sued the Nairobi County government demanding Sh20 billion in compensation over frequent fires at the market.

