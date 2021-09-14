Gikomba fire
Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Business

Prime

The Gikomba Market fires; sad tale of a man-eat-man society

logo (12)
logo (1)

By  Peter Mburu  &  Ann Atieno

Noisy hawkers, impatient hand cart pullers, sharp-eyed pick pockets, curious buyers and resolute sellers, the perfect cocktail that is the sea of humanity at Gikomba Market.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.