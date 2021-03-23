Househelp in stabbing incident to undergo mental test
A Nairobi court has ordered a mental assessment of a woman who was arrested for allegedly assaulting her former employer’s children.
The suspect, Gladys Naliaka Nalianya, is facing charges of attempted murder.
Makadara Law Courts chief magistrate Angelo Kithinji directed the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to table the suspect’s psychiatrist report before him on March 29.
Naliaka injured the children aged eleven and five on the head after she stormed into their house in Donholm Greenfields estate while armed with a knife and a machete on March 11.
Naliaka was arrested in Eldoret on March 13 after fleeing from Nairobi.
She will remain in custody at the Buruburu police station pending the mental test.