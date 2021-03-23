Househelp in stabbing incident to undergo mental test

Naliaka

Gladys Naliaka Nalianya in the dock.

Photo credit: Joseph Ndunda | Nation Media Group

By  Joseph Ndunda

Court reporter

Nation Media Group

A Nairobi court has ordered a mental assessment of a woman who was arrested for allegedly assaulting her former employer’s children.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Act on Auditor-General’s report, pyrethrum pensioners ask State

  2. Kericho Governor nominates DG after death of Kikwai

  3. Shock as children find mother killed in Isiolo

  4. Nakuru flagged as terror, radicalisation hotspot

  5. Matatu driver killed in Kirinyaga road crash

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.