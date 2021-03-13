Nanny in knifing incident tried to escape to Uganda

Gladys Naliaka

The suspect identified herself as Gladys Naliaka but police say she could have forged the ID card she presented to her employer.

Photo credit: Pool
WhatsApp Image 2020-09-22 at 13.20.40

By  Elvis Ondieki  &  Onyango K'Onyango

Police yesterday arrested a woman suspected to have assaulted two children in Nairobi’s Greenfields estate.

