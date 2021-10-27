Happy ending in the search for missing 5-year-old girl

Maureen Khadeiza

Maureen Khadeiza had been missing for a month.

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Sylvania Ambani

Nation Media Group

After a month of sleepless nights following the disappearance of her five-year-old granddaughter, Consolata Mukhunji is now a happy woman.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.