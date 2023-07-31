Five suspected gang members arrested, assorted weapons recovered in Mukuru slums

Residents of Mukuru slums in Nairobi’s South 'B' division are breathing a sigh of relief after undercover police officers arrested five suspects alleged to be part of a dangerous gang calling itself 'Gaza'.

Over the weekend, officers from the Industrial Area police station managed to arrest five suspects in a sting operation.

Among those arrested were four young men and a woman who police said used her house to store the stolen goods.

Makadara sub-county police commander, Judith Nyongesa, said the suspects were arrested at their hideout in Bundalangi area in Mukuru-Kaiyaba slum in Starehe sub-county.

Speaking to Nation.Africa, Ms Nyongesa said the suspects were found with various weapons including pangas and knives.

"Although these suspects appear to be young, they are dangerous when it comes to house break-ins and violent robberies as they ambush unsuspecting traders and residents, threatening them with pangas and knives," she said.

She also said her officers had managed to recover a professional camera, laptops, salon equipment and several mobile phones believed to have been stolen.

Ms Nyongesa said residents of Kayaba slum, Maasai village and Hazina slum had long complained of being terrorised by the gang.

"From today, we will at least get some sleep because we never sleep for fear of being attacked," said an MPesa operator at Cluster 'A' Crescent in Kayaba.

In Maasai Village, police were shown another hideout used by the suspects.

Among the items recovered were a Canon EOS camera and a laptop belonging to the Catholic NGO - Mukuru Promotion Centre (MPC).

MPC director Sister Mary Kileen thanked the police officers and congratulated them for a job well done.

Ms Nyongesa said the laptop was recovered from Mukuru-Kwa Njenga slum in Embakasi South Sub-county.