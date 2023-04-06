Fatal attraction: A Mercedes…trip to Bungoma and boyfriend in handcuffs

Detectives investigating the murder of Ms June Jerop Kangogo, an accountant at the National Industrial Training Authority (Nita) in Nairobi have detained her boyfriend.

Mr Jesse Wafula Wakukha, who was arrested at Landi Mawe in Industrial Area, Nairobi County, on March 24, was among three suspects presented in court yesterday as police sought more time to conclude investigations.

This after detectives traced Ms Jerop’s last movements and conversations, moments before she went missing and her body later found dumped by pedestrians near Jamhuri Primary School in Nairobi County.

Makadara sub county Police Commander Judith Nyongesa told Nation after the suspect was arrested, an analysis of his phone led to the arrests of two more suspects.

“We have arrested three suspects, among them the deceased’s boyfriend Mr Wakukha and his two friends Mr Allan Wafula and Mr Timothy Masika, who are aiding in investigations.

The suspects appeared at the Makadara law courts on Wednesday, but we sought 14 days to complete our investigations before they are charged with murder,” Ms Nyongesa told the Nation yesterday.

“Detectives have analysed phone data and they are piecing together more information to unravel the circumstances surrounding her death. We already know she was murdered, what we want to establish is the motive behind her killing,” added Ms Nyongesa.

Investigators established that the boyfriend picked Ms Jerop from her apartment in South B on March 19 and left for a date. Mr Wakukha was driving a Mercedez Benz.

CCTV footage analysed by the detectives shows the boyfriend picking her up from her apartment in South B in his Mercedes Benz before they left for an unknown destination.

At some point, Ms Jerop is captured at a pharmacy in Imara Daima purchasing what appeared to be medicine.

Travelled to Bungoma

It also emerged that on March 19, the boyfriend travelled to his rural home in Bungoma County, using the same vehicle, left it there and used a public service vehicle to travel back to Nairobi on March 24.

Upon his arrest and interrogation, Mr Wakukha led detectives to Bungoma where they recovered his vehicle, which is believed to have been used to ferry the body to the area near Jamhuri Primary School.

“The Mercedez Benz had traces of blood all over. The blood samples were taken to the government chemist for a DNA test to establish if it matches with that of the deceased,” revealed Mr Jared Seko, the acting DCI boss Makadara.

Mr Seko, on Wednesday, revealed to the Nation that several people, among them colleagues at the National Industrial Training Authority (Nita) and friends, have recorded statements in connection with the murder.

“We have recorded statements from more than 10 people as we seek to understand what transpired prior to her death. We want to understand if her death is linked to a deal gone sour because she has been working as an accountant with Nita,” said the senior detective.

Detectives told the Nation that they were following crucial leads, including the people she interacted with before she went missing, in efforts to arrest more suspects.

Preliminary investigations indicate that Ms Jerop may have died due to excessive bleeding, as a result of severe injuries sustained from a sharp object.

Police said that when her body was found, it was covered with blood and swollen, a pointer that she may have been stabbed many times or hit by a blunt object.

Ms Jerop 36, a master's student at Kenyatta University, went missing on March 19, at around 5 pm.

Forty-eight hours later her lifeless body was found by pedestrians near Jamhuri Primary School.

According to her elder sister Ms Joyce Jepkemoi, Jerop, interacted with her friends on March 19 until around 5 pm when she excused herself to go for a coffee date.