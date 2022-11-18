Eastleigh businessman says he was robbed of Sh6m by policeman

A businessman has accused an unnamed traffic police officer of being an accomplice to a robbery incident where he lost over Sh6 million.

According to one Mr Mohamed Haji, the incident occurred Thursday when he went to a forex bureau in Westlands to convert dollars to Kenya shillings.

“He was given $50,000 by his brother Abdikadir Hassan while at Eastleigh Shopping Centre to change to Kenyan shillings at CBD Forex Bureau along Woodvale Groove in Westlands,” a police report seen by the Nation reads in part.

Mr Haji, who used a boda boda to go Westlands, changed $49,400 and received Sh6,165,120. He was also left with $600 in foreign currency.

Using the same boda boda he came with, Mr Haji reported leaving the forex bureau to head back to Eastleigh with the money in a small bag.

According to the police report, on reaching the junction of Chiromo Lane and Westlands Road, Mr Haji was stopped by a traffic police officer.

“And suddenly they were joined by two people who were driving a white Toyota Premio. They took the money and bundled him into the vehicle and drove to an unknown destination while leaving the rider behind,” the report added.

It was not immediately clear whether the man who stopped him was a traffic officer or a thug disguised as one.

Police at Parklands Police Station where the matter was recorded say Mr Haji was set free at an unknown location and called his brother to inform him of what had happened.

He then took a boda boda back to the police station to report the matter.