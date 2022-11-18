Chinese national claims two traffic police officers robbed him Sh1m

A Chinese man has accused two traffic police officers of stealing Sh1 million from him.

According to a police report seen by Nation.Africa, Liz Zhixin claims he was stopped by the two officers while driving from Westlands towards Junction Mall along Othaya Road.

The report says that one of the officers opened the back seat of the vehicle and took an envelope containing Sh1 million and left behind his work cap (traffic cap).

Police report

“…He parked his car beside the road whereby they took his driving licence and the car keys,” the police report reads in part.

The officers left in a car registration number KCL 762.

The Chinese national did not manage to get the last letter of the registration number of the Toyota Fielder which was white.