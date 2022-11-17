Thugs break into a police station in Mbita, steal guns

A daring gang broke into the Kipasi Police Post in Mbita sub-county last night and stole four guns.

The suspects also took away 110 bullets from the armoury. The site also houses the office of the Lambwe Central location chief.

Police had not established how many people broke into the building located at the Kipasi trading centre in Ruri East sub-location.

The stolen guns were three G3 and one AK-47 rifles with serial numbers G3 S/NO. A3 6699056, G3 S/NO. 6593403, G3 FMP 402994 and AK-47 NO. 4913650.

The criminals also took away 80 rounds of 7.62 millimetre and 30 rounds of 7.62 millimetre special ammunition, a police report said.

Homa Bay County Police Commander Samson Kinne said administrators from Mbita have been mobilised to investigate the matter.

“Chiefs have been mobilised to trace the stolen guns,” the police commander said.

By Thursday afternoon, the number of police officers at the patrol base had increased to help in locating the guns.

The theft was discovered on Thursday morning when an officer reported for duty.

Unmanned armoury

No one apparently was at the armoury at night when the criminals broke in.

A police corporal at the station reported that he went to the office and discovered that someone had broken into the building.

Upon inspection, he found that four guns had been stolen.

He then informed his bosses about the break-in.

Officers from the Mbita and Homa Bay police stations were immediately sent to the scene to investigate.

They discovered that the criminals entered the building by breaking through a rear window.

They then broke a padlock on the armoury door and got to the guns that were kept in a steel rifle box.

Officers at the station were questioned by a team of detectives, led by county DCI Commander Abed Kavoo.