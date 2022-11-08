Daytime murder that shocked residents of Ridgeways suburb

The family and friends of Mr Keagan Githua, 24, who was stabbed in Ridgeways on Kiambu Road, held a vigil in memory of him on Monday.

Mr Githua was attacked by suspected robbers on a getaway motorbike on the morning of Sunday, October 30.

The vigil was organised by the Garden Ridgeways Residents Association (Garra) and Mr Githua’s family. Photo credit: Courtesy

“He was attacked by riders on a motorbike who stabbed him in the chest as they tried to [steal] his phone and other personal items as he was heading home. The knife stab inflicted serious injuries to vital organs which led to his demise a few minutes later,” one resident said.

It kicked off from Ridgeways Baptist Church and the group was to head to the crime scene.

The one-kilometre walk involved singing of hymns, reading of scriptures, prayers, lighting of candles and culminated with laying of wreaths at the murder scene.

Laid to rest

The family also said Mr Githua will be laid to rest on Tuesday, November 9.

The killing was reported at 12.45pm and officers proceeded to AAR Hospital on Kiambu Road where Mr Githua had been rushed, said a police report filed at the Muthaiga Police Station.

He was taken to the hospital by Good Samaritans identified as Mr Hillary Kemboi and Mr Patrick Thuo.

The duo then reported that they had witnessed two men accost Mr Githua and stab him before stealing his mobile phone.

People at the scene did not record the registration number of the motorcycle.

Mr Githua died at the hospital and his body was taken to Kenyatta University Referral Hospital.

Pursuing the suspects

Sleuths from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Starehe sub-county are pursuing the suspects.

The killing of Mr Githua was the second in two weeks in the area, and locals now wonder why a police booth that operated during the era of the late Interior minister John Michuki was closed.

They said the station was set up following a spate of criminal activities that included robberies and murders.

Mr Michuki owns the Windsor Hotel which is located within the neighbourhood.

“It is true that we have an office where police officers used to operate from until some years ago when they were all transferred from here,” Roni Karina told the Nation, adding that residents had asked for the post to be reactivated to no avail.

Mr Mike Njugi, an official with the Ridgeways Residents Welfare Association, told the Nation that the crime rate had increased in the area.

He said police officers used to operate from a container office.