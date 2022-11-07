How suspected police officers blocked motorcyclist in Nairobi and stole Sh604,500 from him

Detectives in Nairobi are investigating an incident where suspected police officers over the weekend blocked a motorbike rider, ordered him to enter their motor vehicle before stealing Sh604,500 from him.

Mr Jackson Michira told officers at the Spring Valley police post in Gigiri division that he was on his way to deliver the money to their offices at City Park when he was stopped by the occupants of the vehicle dressed in police uniforms and white caps similar to those worn by traffic cops.

Speaking to Nation.Africa, Mr Michira said the officers ordered him to stop, accusing him of obstruction, and directed him to board their vehicle.

“They accused me of obstruction and efforts to negotiate with them bore no fruit as they forcefully left with me as they abandoned my motorbike by the roadside,” he said.

In a report seen by Nation.Africa, Mr Michira had earlier in the day been given a bank cheque for Sh604,000 by his boss, Mr Feroz Tejan, and was to deposit it at a bank in the city centre.

He was handed the cash and on his way back to their offices he encountered the four men.

“They robbed him of Sh604,500 before dumping him at Shanzu Road in Parklands, Nairobi County,” the report said.

He said he was not injured in the incident and police are pursuing the officers.

Meanwhile, a woman lost Sh800,000 on her way to deposit it at an M-Pesa shop in Parklands, Nairobi.

Police report said Ms Penina Chege lost the money to a motorbike rider who was with a pillion passenger.

“She had just arrived at the roundabout located along Ojijo Road [when] two people on a motorbike whose registration number was [concealed] snatched her envelope. The scene of crime was visited, necessary action taken but no one has been arrested in relation to the incident,” the report said.

Cases of motorbike riders with pillion passengers stealing from members of the public have been on the rise in Kenya.

A week ago, two people riding on a motorbike allegedly stabbed a man at Ridgeways Estate on Kiambu Road before snatching a bag from him.

Police in Muthaiga said the man, identified as Mr Keagan Githua, 24, died and his body is at the Kenyatta University Hospital morgue.