Nine robbery suspects arrested in Kitengela, toy pistols recovered

Police in Kitengela have arrested nine members of a criminal gang that has been terrorising Kitengela town residents.

Detectives swung into action after the suspects gained forceful entry into two homesteads in Kitengela Sifa Farm on October 16, 2022, where they robbed occupants of valuables.

The toy pistols and machete-wielding thugs are said to have laid an ambush in the cover of darkness as one of the victims was returning home at 10 pm. They pounced on her as she waited for the gate to be opened.

After robbing the woman, they held her hostage and commanded her to take them to her neighbour’s home.

"In what looked like a premeditated robbery, the thugs held their victim hostage and ordered her to ask her neighbour to open her gate, "said a detective privy to investigations.

Sifa farm neighbourhood has been a soft target to gangs. Similar incidents have been reported within Kitengela town especially, within the populous Norkopir, Upper Milimani estates.

The officer added, "The thugs robbed their victims of valuables and money before escaping in one of the victim’s cars which is yet to be recovered."

No one was hurt during the two hours ordeal.

Police in Kitengela, in collaboration with their counterparts from neighbouring counties, managed to track the suspects to their hideout in Mlolongo and Nairobi on Monday.

Four suspects aged between 25 and 37 years were arrested from their hideout in Mlolongo where stolen items including wristwatches, TV sets, four gas cylinders, several pairs of shoes, two duvets and window curtains were recovered. Also recovered were two toy pistols. Most of the recovered items have been positively identified as those stolen from Sifa farm estate.

Five suspects were arrested on Tuesday night at different locations in Kitengela, Nairobi and Kitale. The detectives are said to be closing in on the other members of the criminal gang .

Isinya Sub-County Police Commander Ancent Kaloki told Nation on Wednesday that the suspects in custody are members of a notorious gang involved in criminal activities in Kitengela and Nairobi.

"This is a major breakthrough, we are confident of dismantling the gang to ensure the safety of our people,” Mr Kaloki said.

"We will apply for anticipatory bond in a court to continue holding the suspects for more days as we track and recover more stolen items including two motor vehicles," he added.