Murang'a police hunting gang who sexually assaulted, murdered 62-year-old guard

Murang'a police are yet to apprehend thieves who on Tuesday night sexually assaulted a 62-year-old male guard, cut him with a machete and allegedly strangled him to death.

The deceased was identified by next of kin as Mr Richard Mwaniki Gichuhi.

According to Murang'a South Sub County Police Commander Alexander Shikondi, police are still looking for leads to enable them apprehend the six raiders.

The gang took advantage of heavy rains that were pounding the area to break into Breezeland Bar and Restaurant situated in Kaseve village near Kambiti town along Kenol-Makutano road.

“They are believed to have subdued the guard, fatally assaulted him before proceeding to break the padlock and metal grills to access the alcoholic drinks counter," Mr Shikondi said.

He added that the gang also stole two television sets from the bar.

Mr Shikondi added that the body was transported to the inside of the bar and was neatly covered using a blanket.

“Two employees who reported to work at 8am made the discovery of the body and called in the police. Scene of crime staff processed the scene and preliminary investigations depict robbery to have been the motive," he said.

He said so far three people have recorded police statements about the incident.

“I am concerned about the age of the guards that most investors are recruiting. These elderly guards are vulnerable...but it is a discussion we will continue having with the business community,” he said.

But Murang'a South Business Community Welfare Association Chairman Mr Joseph Ndegwa said most of his members complain that youthful guards are problematic.

“They are hard to get. They demand high salaries that are not in tandem with profit margins of the employer. Many employed have also turned against their employers by stealing from the businesses they were employed to guard,” he said