Four in custody over 'rape, robbery and murder' of an 83-year-old Murang'a woman

Four suspects have been arrested in connection with the gruesome rape, robbery and murder of an 83-year-old Murang'a granny.

Her body was retrieved from her Kandara home on October 26 while half naked, with her hands tied at her back and strangled using a headscarf.

Murang'a County Commissioner Karuku Ngumo said the granny was noted missing on October 24.

"There emerged concerns in her Ngurwe-ini village that the woman who lived alone was not seen around. She had last been seen shopping at a nearby market.

"Villagers concluded that the granny who was known to be jovial and energetic as she went around her daily life was missing. It was decided that there must be something gravely amiss for her to withdraw from her daily routine. The residents mobilised themselves to search for her," Mr Ngumo said.

It is then that a group of neighbours went to her house and knocked the door while calling out her name.

"They were met with silence. But the front door to her kitchen built separately was partially open...The one to her main house was latched from the outside. They opened it and made the gory discovery," the administrator said.

He added that the neighbours informed police officers who reported to the scene and investigations started.

"Scene of crime officers were called in and processed the scene. They collected crucial leads. It was immediately identified that the granny's TV station had been stolen, an electric cooker and her phone too," he said.

Mr Ngumo said the granny's phone signal was traced to be live in Nairobi's Waithaka village.

"The phone was nabbed in possession of a woman. She led the investigators to the 20-year old male suspect who had sold it to her. The male suspect led investigators to two others who had bought from him goods stolen from the deceased's house," he said.

Mr Ngumo said all the four suspects had been transferred to Kandara police station as investigations continue.

"We are tying up the loose ends in this incident. We believe we have the prime suspect in our custody. We have also among them suspects who handled stolen goods from the deceased. After we get an autopsy report, everything will fall in its place," Mr Ngumo said.

Residents complained that Kandara police need to pull up their socks regarding fight against crime.

"Kandara is known for notorious criminals who take away life as if it were a game. It is only in Kandara where you hear of mass murder of a whole family through arson. We are captive of deranged minds who after abusing drugs, transform us into victims of cruelty," said Joseph Mwithi, a resident.



He added that most Kandara police stations need to be audited and crooks in uniform be kicked out.

Area sub-county police commander Michael Mwaura promised to address the matter.

"I will call you to inform you on progress," he said.