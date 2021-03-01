City MCAs alarmed by goats 'attending' virtual sittings

Nairobi MCAs are a worried lot as ''unwanted guests'' have been storming their virtual plenary sittings.

The concern was raised by a ward representative who was at pains to explain how goats have become part of the 122-member assembly.

Deputy Majority Whip Waithera Chege complained that the goats once appeared as they discussed the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2020 two weeks ago - on Tuesday and Thursday morning.

Speaking on the floor of the House last Tuesday, before moving the motion on renaming Kapiti Crescent Road in South B to Joe Kadenge Crescent Road, Ms Chege called on the assembly’s ICT department to “wake up and save us from the continuing embarrassment”.

“Mr Speaker, before I proceed, allow me to make a very short statement about the ICT Department. We had a very big day here when we were discussing the BBI. Even this morning when we clocked in for the 9.30 am sitting, you could hear some goats in our virtual meeting. I wish to request, through your office, that the ICT department wakes up,” said the South B MCA.

“We don’t want to experience the same embarrassment. This House needs to be respected and things need to be done professionally,” she added.

Anti-virus rules

The Nairobi County Assembly adopted virtual plenary sittings from July 23, 2020, while Beatrice Elachi was the Speaker, in order to minimise physical interactions as a measure against the spread of the coronavirus.

This was in response to a directive by the Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua.

Following the development, only House leadership and movers of businesses on the floor are allowed in the assembly chamber.

All other MCAs follow and participate in proceedings via Zoom with the office of the clerk directed to facilitate the virtual sittings.

The leaders are the Speaker, leaders of majority and minority and their deputies, and majority and minority whips together with their deputies.

“Beginning July 23, 2020, we shall be holding virtual sittings. Visitors will not be allowed in assembly precincts, including in committees, unless under exceptional circumstances. Members are also encouraged to stay away from the precincts,” Ms Elachi said at the time.

The assembly also reduced the number of MCAs allowed in the chamber, saying the maximum would be 42 instead of the 122 allowed at any given time in order to ensure social distancing.

Plenary sessions were also reduced from three to two on Tuesdays and Thursdays, with Wednesdays dedicated to the fumigation of the chamber and assembly precincts.

The committee meetings also went virtual, save for crucial ones like those on public accounts.