Chinese national charged with swindling compatriot Sh4.5m

A Chinese national who allegedly defrauded his compatriot Sh4.5 million in a fake vehicle sale deal has been charged with obtaining money by false pretences.

Deng Chang Cheng is accused of obtaining the money from Gao Rong by falsely pretending that he could sell her a vehicle.

He allegedly committed the offence at an apartment along Kikambala Road in Kileleshwa, Nairobi on March 19, 2021.

Cheng is also facing a conspiracy charge where he is accused of conspiring with an accomplice to defraud by purporting to sell a vehicle to Rong.

It all started when Cheng’s son approached Rong with a request for a loan of Sh4.5 million with a promise of paying the money with interest but she refused.

He went back with a different deal that his family had two cars and could sell them to the complainant. She agreed after confirming with Cheng.

Report the matter to the police

She gave out the money in cash in the presence of a witness after two logbooks were transferred to her but she only received one car instead of both.

Efforts to get the second car proved futile prompting her to report the matter to the police.

Cheng was arrested after investigations.

He denied the charges before senior resident magistrate Charles Mwaniki of Kibera law courts.

The suspect was released on a surety bond of Sh1 million.