Three deny tampering with Safaricom cables, providing illegal services

Three suspects have been arraigned in court after they were found digging up Safaricom internet and telecommunication infrastructure.

The three Eugene Mukhobi, Ben Makokha and Derrick Mukosero are accused of contravening the Kenya Information and Communications Act of 1998.

They are accused of cutting cables along Ngina Road within the Riruta area on February 24, this year.

Jointly with others at large, they are accused of providing telecommunication services to members of the public in the same area without a valid licence.

Recovered the tools

Safaricom security personnel received a tip-off from members of the public that the three were interfering with the company cables.

They proceeded to the scene and found the three who they arrested and recovered the tools they were using.

They were taken to Kabete police station where they were detained after claiming they had been sent by an unnamed man to recover the cables.

They denied the charges before senior resident magistrate Charles Mwaniki of the Kibera law courts.

They were released on a bond of Sh100,000 or an alternative cash bail of the same amount.