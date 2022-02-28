KBL pumps in Sh69.5m for Kenya Open

Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL), through its premium spirits brand Johnnie Walker, Monday announced a sponsorship of Sh69.5 million towards the 2022 Magical Kenya Open which starts on Thursday at Muthaiga Golf Club.

The sponsorship gives the company the rights to be the tournament’s Official Alcohol Beverage Partner.

The 2022 Magical Kenya Open, which is part of the DP World Tour, has a field of 146 players and it will be preceded by the Pro-Am on Wednesday.

This will be the third time that the event will be held under the auspices of the DP World Tour – formerly the European Tour.

The field includes nine Kenyan professionals and six Kenyan amateurs, who will battle it out for a chance to win the biggest slice of the Sh226 million (USD 2 million) prize purse.

As part of the sponsorship, Johnnie Walker will provide spectators and golfers a memorable experience at the event’s tournament village – which will feature a host of top deejays, local and international artists as well as great food and entertainment.

Speaking during the announcement at the iconic Nairobi Expressway, KBL Managing Director John Musunga said: “As KBL, we are delighted to yet again renew our enduring partnership with the Magical Kenya Open.

This is a great tournament that continues to play an important role in the growth and development of golf in the country. It has over the years been key to raising the profile of Kenya as a regional sporting golfing powerhouse, and sports in general. As the most premier sporting event in the region, the Championship continues to fit well within the company’s goals and objectives and we are therefore proud of this partnership.

“In its 100 years of existence, KBL has been supportive of sports in Kenya and this is evidenced in the various sporting disciplines that we have previously been involved in such as football, rugby, athletics and motorsport among others.

We do this because we value sports as an important aspect of development for any country and we are glad that golf is part of the mix. We are proud of our long heritage of supporting golf in Kenya, something we have done for many years. This has been a commitment we have made to nurture the sport from its grassroots level, to supporting golfers in their professional endeavors.”

On his part, Kenya Open Golf Limited (KOGL) Tournament Director Patrick Obath said:

“As we innovate to grow the game of golf in Kenya, we are proud to have KBL through the Johnnie Walker brand as a partner for this year’s Magical Kenya Open that will be held at Muthaiga Golf Club. KBL has been a key and long-term partner of the tournament and they have supported us for a long time now.

Courtesy of Johnnie Walker, we shall have an entertainment village where fans can come and enjoy themselves, and we shall also have activities within the course itself. All this is in an attempt to have the spectators come and enjoy themselves and have an experience that you won’t normally have watching golf. We, therefore, look forward to a great tournament and invite Kenyans to join us for an exciting four days of great golf and entertainment.”

The event will be broadcasted to millions globally and will be available for viewing in Kenya through Free-To-Air channels.

NCBA Golf Series

Meanwhile during the weekend, handicap eight Samuel Mwaura carded a round of 37 points to clinch the division one title in the opening leg of the 18-leg NCBA Golf Series at the nine-hole Kenya Railway Golf Club Course.

He however won after a countback with Walter Onyino, who had also closed his round with a similar score, albeit playing off handicap seven.

In the second division (consisting of golfers with handicaps 10-18), Sam Onyambu, playing off handicap 17, posted 39 points to top the division ahead of Ronnie Maina 37 points.

In the third division (consisting of golfers with handicaps 19 and more), Onyango Obiero, playing off handicap 28, carded a total of 39 points to win ahead of Dr. Gachuno who managed 36 points.

In the ladies section, Night Doris, playing off handicap 24, carded a round of 37 points to emerged the lady winner, while NCBA Group’s Rahab Wanjiru, playing off handicap 34, was the staff winner with 32 points.

Taking the nines were James Karuga and Susan Koinange with 20 points apiece. In the subsidiary events, Mike Mbugua and Jane Ndirangu won the longest drive, while George Kiai won the nearest to the pin contest.

Commenting on the Series, NCBA Group Head of Corporate Banking, Charles Omondi said:

“We are going to be having 15 amateur tournaments in the country and three junior events as part of our Series this year. We see junior golfers are the future of tomorrow and want to encourage more juniors to play the game. As a brand, we will walk the journey with them, and the hard work will eventually show up when they become grown-ups."



The following are summarised weekend golf round-up results;

At Vet Lab; Kabete Ladies Open sponsored by Bayer EA, Simba Corp, Safaricom, Sense of Africa, EABL, Kericho Gold, Coca-Cola, Tropical Heat; Overall Winner: Mercy Nyanchama 76 Gross, A division Nancy Wairimu 79 cb Wafula Naomi 79, Maria Torrado 80, Nett winner-: Naomi Njeri 73, B Div Mukami Wangai 96 Gross, Grace Wanjohi 98, Priscilla Karobia 99, Nett winner- : Ruth Mwangi 71, tFlorence Kimani, 74 Nett. Senior Winner: Sarah Hoare 74, Junior Winner: Ashley Awour 74.