KBL pumps in Sh69.5m for Kenya Open

Dismas Indiza

From left: A silhouette of Kenyan pros Dismas Indiza, Greg Snow and Samuel Njoroge during the sponsorship partnership ceremony of Kenya Breweries Limited to the Kenya Open at the iconic Nairobi Expressway on February 28, 2022.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • In the ladies section, Night Doris, playing off handicap 24, carded a round of 37 points to emerged the lady winner, while NCBA Group’s Rahab Wanjiru, playing off handicap 34, was the staff winner with 32 points.
  • Taking the nines were James Karuga and Susan Koinange with 20 points apiece. In the subsidiary events, Mike Mbugua and Jane Ndirangu won the longest drive, while George Kiai won the nearest to the pin contest.

Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL), through its premium spirits brand Johnnie Walker, Monday announced a sponsorship of Sh69.5 million towards the 2022 Magical Kenya Open which starts on Thursday at Muthaiga Golf Club.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.