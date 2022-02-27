Junior golfer Gitonga wins second leg of Safaricom series

Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa

Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa swings off during the launch of the inaugural Safaricom Golf Tour at the par 72 Ngong Racecourse’s Golf Park on January 22, 2021. Junior golfer Leo Gitonga won the second leg of the series at the panoramic Limuru Country Club course on February 26, 2022.

Photo credit: Pool

  • Peter Nyamu won the nearest to pin prize, while going away with the longest drive prizes were Martin Kinyua and Bernice Nginja. The caddies prize went to Judy Nduati.
  • It was however a long and tough day for Gitiria Kamau, who playing off handicap 43, was able to return back to the club house with only 12 points.

Junior golfer Leo Gitonga Saturday produced an excellent score of 45 points to claim the overall title in the second leg of the 2022 Safaricom Golf Tour series at the panoramic Limuru Country Club course, where he overcame a strong challenge from the big field of 240 senior golfers.

