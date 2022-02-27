Junior golfer Gitonga wins second leg of Safaricom series

Junior golfer Leo Gitonga Saturday produced an excellent score of 45 points to claim the overall title in the second leg of the 2022 Safaricom Golf Tour series at the panoramic Limuru Country Club course, where he overcame a strong challenge from the big field of 240 senior golfers.

Playing off handicap 24, Gitonga, the son of Limuru’s past lady captain Wambui Gitonga and Kenya Golf Union executive David Ndungu, needed only five pars to post his brilliant score which earned him a trip to the magnificent Vipingo Ridge for the Safaricom grand finale in August.

In addition to that, Gitonga, a year 12 student of Crawford International School, won a trophy plus a Nokia 5.4 and five thousand shillings worth of airtime, a golf refresher hamper worth Sh20,000 and a voucher for one night for two full board in the executive room at Naivasha’s Enashipai worth Sh28,000, through the kind courtesy of Enashipai Lodge and Spa.

“I am very excited winning this event thanks to the support of my parents, who have given me the support to play this game, and my close friend Itimu Kiruti, who we normally compete with to see who brings better scores and that has made me improve my game a lot.

This is my first major event to win here, and it has given me the encouragement I needed as I work towards lowering my handicap so that I become one of the leading junior golfers in the country," said Gitonga.

It was however a close encounter with some of the players such as James Kihiu, who also posted 45 points, though he lost to Gitonga on countback.

As the men winner, Kihiu will join Gitonga in Vipingo and so will the lady winner Dr Susan Koinange, who posted 42 to win ahead of Wanjiku Migwi, who carded 39 points.

Meanwhile, finishing second in the men’s category was James Kabiru with an impressive score of 42 points, while taking the nines were Jim Gathuna on 22 and Aaron Kinyanjui, who carded 23 points.

In the guests category, Bernice Nginja returned 34 points to lead the rest of the guests.

Peter Nyamu won the nearest to pin prize, while going away with the longest drive prizes were Martin Kinyua and Bernice Nginja. The caddies prize went to Judy Nduati.

It was however a long and tough day for Gitiria Kamau, who playing off handicap 43, was able to return back to the club house with only 12 points.

He was however rewarded by Safaricom with airtime worth Sh2,000. The colourful event was followed by a colourful dinner where Safaricom’s Head of Enterprise Sales, Joseph Wanjohi, said the telco had chosen to have 14 countrywide events to improve the sport.

“It is our sincere hope that some of these juniors who played in the corporate and those drawn in the junior events will soon play in the Magical Kenya Open and other international events," said Wanjohi, who congratulated the club for putting up an excellent event.