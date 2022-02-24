City chef charged with attempting to poison boss after sack

A chef who allegedly attempted to poison his former employer after his job was terminated has been charged with endangering her life.

Mr Erick Kinzi is accused of unlawfully administering insecticide powder to Ms Seveline Kanini Muturi’s wimbi flour with the intent to injure or harm, hence endangering her life.

The alleged offence occurred at a hotel in Uthiru on February 15.

Mr Kinzi, who had been fired by Ms Muturi, allegedly went to the hotel’s kitchen and proceeded to mix the insecticide with the flour.

But fortunately, one of his colleagues saw what he had done and took away the container with the flour. He then told a colleague what he had seen Mr Kinzi do.

Ms Muturi, who was away, was informed of what had happened upon her return on February 18. She reported the matter to officers at Kabete police station and surrendered the contaminated flour to investigators.

Mr Kinzi was traced and arrested.

He denied the charges before senior principal magistrate Derrick Kutto at Kibera Law Courts on Wednesday.

He was freed on bond of Sh500,000.