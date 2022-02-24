City chef charged with attempting to poison boss after sack

Mr Erick Kinzi

Mr Erick Kinzi is accused of mixing insecticide powder into his boss's flour.

Photo credit: Joseph Ndunda | Nation Media Group

By  Joseph Ndunda

Court reporter

Nation Media Group

A chef who allegedly attempted to poison his former employer after his job was terminated has been charged with endangering her life.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.