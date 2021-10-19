City woman accused of spiking trader’s drink in Kilimani, stealing Sh130,000

A woman has been charged with stealing from a Ugandan businessman after administering a stupefying drug on him after a night out.

The trader Joseph Kyalumbye said he lost Sh130,000 after he met the woman at a Kilimani bar in Nairobi.

The suspect, Clare Monyangi Moseti, is facing theft charges at the Kibera law courts after allegedly using the stupefying drug on the trader at his house along Muringa Road in Kilimani, Nairobi.

Ms Moseti is accused of administering a stupefying substance known as Benzodiazepines to the businessman on diverse dates between October 14 and 16.

The trader is in Nairobi for some business and was drinking at a club located on Adlife Plaza when he was joined by two women.

The businessman entertained the two and asked one of them for her contacts.

Later blacked out

He later took her to his house where they went on with merrymaking until the next day when she told him that she had not had enough and they went to another club.

They returned to his house after a few hours and she demanded that they continue drinking.

He later blacked out.

The woman attempted to leave the premises at night in a taxi but was restrained after a guard went to check on the businessman and found him lying naked and unconscious on his couch.

Ms Moseti denied both charges before senior resident magistrate Charles Mwaniki.

She was freed on a cash bail of Sh200,000 or a bond of a similar amount.