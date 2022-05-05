4-year-old boy dies after falling from balcony in Kahawa West

Police are investigating how a four-year-old boy died after he fell from a balcony in Kahawa West, Nairobi, while playing with his friends.

Police said Mark Allan slid and fell on his head from the fourth floor of an apartment block. He succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

“He landed on the ground floor of the apartment [block] and sustained serious injuries and was rushed to hospital, where he died while being attended to,” a police statement read.

A postmortem examination is planned on the body as part of the investigations into the death.

In another incident in the same area, police are investigating the electrocution death of an eight-year-old boy.

Rooftop of their house

Master David Baraka was said to have been playing with his friends when he touched a naked live wire on the rooftop of their house.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Baraka was a Grade Three pupil at a local school.

Meanwhile, a 12-year-old girl who went missing in April has been found dead.

According to reports from Missing Child Kenya, the body of Maureen Wangui Kioi, who was first reported missing on April 20 at the Githurai Mwiki Police Station, was discovered on May 1.

Koi, a pupil at Juter Academy in Githurai 45, was last seen wearing a black hoodie and matching trousers around the Mount Kenya area of Kiambu County.

“Our sincere condolences to the family and friends. Thank you everyone who shared the original alert poster,” Missing Child Kenya said in a notice.