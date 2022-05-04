Legality of Sankok's gun under scrutiny at DCI headquarters

Detectives in Narok are investigating the legality of the firearm used by nominated MP David ole Sankok’s son to take his own life on Monday.

Speaking to journalists in his office, Narok County DCI Director Mwenda Ethaiba said the shotgun had been taken for ballistic tests at the DCI headquarters.

Mr Sankok's 15-year old boy, who was to join Form Three at Kericho High School, allegedly shot himself dead inside his bedroom at their home in Ewaso Ng'iro trading centre.

Detectives will focus on how the gun was acquired and whether it was licensed or illegally acquired, Mr Ethaiba said.

"We have so far confiscated the firearm used in the incident and it is now our subject of interest. We are looking at its licensing, which forms part of our investigations," he said.

Once they establish the legality of the gun, the DCI officer said, they will determine the next course of action.

An autopsy on the boy’s body was conducted on Tuesday evening by a government pathologist at Longisa District Hospital in neighbouring Bomet County.

"The post-mortem examination confirmed that the death was caused by a gunshot that passed through the minor's chin and exited on top of his head," Mr Ethaiba said.

Investigators had recorded statements from 10 people, he said, including the MP, his wife Hellen and their elder daughter, as well as workers at the legislator’s Osim Country Lodge, which sits a few metres from the family’s home.

Some visitors outside nominated MP David ole Sankok's home at Ewuaso Ng'iro in Narok South Sub-County on May 3,2022 Photo credit: Robert Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Detectives were also looking into how the boy got hold of the weapon, which was said to have been stored in his father's bedroom.

The teenager had earlier refused to go back to school. After a long talk with his father and sister, he agreed to go but he shot himself dead moments later.

Ms Rosemary Sankok, the firstborn daughter of the legislator, told journalists at the family’s home on Tuesday that they were taken aback by the incident.