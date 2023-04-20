Raila and Azimio leaders defy police boss, hold Murang'a town hall meeting

Opposition leader Raila Odinga and other Azimio leaders are in Murang'a for a town hall meeting, just hours after local police boss David Mathiu announced its cancellation.

Mr Odinga was accompanied by former Murang'a Governor Mwangi wa Iria — who is the meeting's convener — and other Azimio leaders including Martha Karua, George Wajackoyah, Jeremiah Kioni, Wycliffe Oparanya and Eugene Wamalwa.

From left: George Wajackoyah, Eugene Wamalwa, Jeremiah Kioni and Azimio leader Raila Odinga at a town hall meeting in Murang'a County on April 20, 2023. Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

The motorcade rolled into Murang'a town at 11am. The area was calm with little police presence.

Mr Wa Iria, who is Mr Odinga's ally, yesterday insisted that he had informed the police of the town hall meeting. But Mathiu on Thursday said he had rejected Azimio’s request to hold the gathering, terming it illegal.

Former nominated MCA Habire Chege, who is Wa Iria's point man, could be seen 'mobilising' residents to attend the meeting at Mothers Union Hall in Murang'a town.

Anti-government meeting

Mr Odinga had on Tuesday been announced as the guest of honour at an anti-government meeting in Murang'a town. The Murang'a County Security committee on Wednesday evening declared Odinga and his political associates as unwanted in the region.

“The organisers of the meetings did not meet the Public Order dictates where notice should have been given four days in advance. They gave us two days' notice," he said.

To that effect, Mr Kainga said "unless the said persons will be visiting Murang'a as normal Kenyans with no intentions to honour the contents of their notice, they remain unwelcome and will not be allowed to engage in public gatherings".