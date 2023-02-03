Puzzle of Murang'a man found hanging from a tree with genitals cut off

Police in Murang'a County are investigating a bizarre case where the body of a man was found hanging from a tree with a knife in his chest with the private parts cut off.

The organs were lying a few feet from the tree raising the question of whether it was a case of suicide or murder.

"We have dispatched a team of sleuths to investigate the incident and are exploring all options about the death and with time, we will crack it," said Kahuro Deputy County Commissioner Mr Frederick Muli.

Mr Muli said the victim has since been identified as Mr Charles Moko from Kari village.

Residents who milled at the scene were left debating on the circumstances of the bizarre incident.

The scene where the body of Mr Charles Moko was found in Kari village, Murang'a County on February 3, 2023. Photo credit: Mwangi Muiruri | Nation Media Group

Mr Simon Mburu who is the younger brother to the deceased was the first to discover the body and alerted the locals.

The first government official to arrive at the scene was the area chief accompanied by the Nyumba Kumi Security initiative committee members.

The police later arrived and alerted their counterparts from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Investigators at the scene where the body of Mr Charles Moko was found in Kari village, Murang'a County on February 3, 2023. Photo credit: Mwangi Muiruri | Nation Media Group

"We have processed the scene and prepared an inventory of our findings. On the ground were personal documents identifying the man, a machete and the genitals which we confirmed to have been his," Mr Muli said.

"We do not want to speculate about the cause of the death and we are ready to wait for the government to give us an answer," the deceased's father Mr David Mwangi said.