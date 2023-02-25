Police arrest 4 staff stealing drugs from Murang'a referral hospital

A sting operation at Murang'a County Referral Hospital on Friday night saw police arrest four members of staff caught stealing medicine worth Sh1.5 million.

County Police Commander Ali Nuno said the suspects were nabbed moments after they had loaded the contraband in a personal car. The medicine packed in 12 carton boxes was destined to private clinics run by the same staff, he said.

"The suspects were escorted to Murang'a Police Station, where they will be processed for prosecution on Monday," Mr Nuno said.

He said vigilance was heightened at the county’s public health facilities following complaints about increased theft cases.

County Commissioner Karuku Ngumo said “there are other hospitals where we have laid traps to nab medicine thieves".

"Once we get you, you will lose your job and go to jail. Once released, it will be hard to salvage the dented profession. Kindly stop," he told those committing the crime, urging them to religiously serve patients.

Governor Irungu Kang'ata commended the police and the intelligence department on the arrests.

"Congratulations to our intelligence team that is now embedded in our hospitals. We will continue to strengthen technology-driven security in our hospitals," Dr Kang'ata said.

He added that the digitisation process for all hospital records in the county was going on well and will help tame crime.

The hospital's medical superintendent, Dr Leonard Gikera, commended the officers on a job well done.

"It is our collective responsibility in this hospital to stand guided by ethical practices. Stealing medicine meant for our patients is not part of our employment," he said.

Dr Gikera said the hospital management will partner with security agencies and members of the public to find and punish the "few rotten individuals out to tarnish our name and sabotage service delivery".

Some of the health workers who spoke to Nation.Africa expressed mixed reactions to the arrests.

"Tell the governor to pay our salaries. We also have budgets and families. We pay school fees too. Delaying our salaries by two months and coming here to preach about integrity is defeatist," one said.