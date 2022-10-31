Public outcry over increased theft at Lodwar referral hospital

Lodwar residents have expressed outrage over increased cases of theft at Lodwar County and Referral Hospital, especially at night.

Resident Moses Ebei said patients in wards are losing phones, clothes and food to thieves who enter the hospital through an incomplete section of its fence.

"The section is fenced with iron sheets and unused abandoned vehicles and this is where thieves easily access the wards and steal from patients," Mr Ebei said.

He said he had lost a motorcycle that he relied on to move around.

"The hospital is now a den of thieves. Imagine you are sick, you park your motorbike and after being served you find that it has vanished. Something needs to be done urgently to improve the security of patients, staff, caregivers and visitors," he said.

Incomplete fence

Lodwar Township ward MCA Ruth Kuya and his Kanam Kemer counterpart James Ikeny established that thieves entered through the incomplete section of the perimeter fence being put up by a Chinese road construction company.

Ms Kuya said the fence had been completed but the Chinese company destroyed it to allow for construction of a section of the Lodwar-Kakuma road.

"The thieves are easily accessing the wards and stealing from patients. Women patients are at high risk of being raped if we don't treat this as a matter of agency," she said.

She observed that unscrupulous health workers might also take advantage of the security situation to steal drugs and critical equipment from the hospital.

The hospital’s CEO, Dr Joseph Epem, confirmed that cases of theft had not only escalated because of the incomplete section of the fence but a private security firm had also withdrawn several guards.

"We are reaching out to the Chinese company to complete the fence and we want police officers and county enforcement officers deployed. We are also working to ensure all wards have gates to restrict entry of [intruders]," Dr Epem said.

Security services

The hospital needs a workable security and safety policy, said retired Captain Augustine Lokwang, a security expert.

Procuring security guard services from a competent provider and installing security systems such CCTV cameras and access control systems should also be prioritised, he added.

Mr Ikeny urged the county government to reach out to the Chinese firm and push it to complete work on the perimeter fence.

"As Lodwar residents, we will storm the company's offices and demand them to stop all other activities and concentrate on the fence that is more significant at the moment," he said.

The leaders wondered why the company was quick to complete a fence at Lodwar GK Prison but not at the hospital.

Armed with crude weapons

Security guards who talked to the Nation said thieves pass through the section armed with crude weapons, targeting guards who don’t cooperate with them.