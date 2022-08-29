Governor shocked about state of referral hospital in impromptu night visit

Turkana Governor Jeremiah Lomorukai on Sunday night came face to face with what he described as the pathetic state of Lodwar County Referral Hospital following a prolonged public outcry over poor services.

During Mr Lomorukai's three-hour impromptu visit, he witnessed the desperate conditions that patients face, including lack of ambulance services for referrals to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) in Eldoret and a shortage of staff and beds.

"The hospital is in a pathetic situation because in some wards patients are forced to sleep on beds that have no mattresses, while others in congested wards are sleeping on the floor," the county boss said.

Lodwar County Referral Hospital Chief Executive Officer Dr Joseph Epem (left) and Turkana Governor Jeremiah Lomorukai deliberating on the status of the facility during an impromptu visit of the county boss on August 28, 2022. Photo credit: Sammy Lutta | Nation Media Group

One operational ambulance

He was shocked that there was only one operational ambulance in the county and there was no guarantee it would be fuelled in the event of an emergency because fuel suppliers fear that they would not be paid.

"My administration will set aside a budget to procure more ambulances and repair those that have been grounded. We will also streamline payment of suppliers that include those providing cleaning services and fuel," he announced.

Critical machines not been serviced for almost six years

After visiting most sections of the hospital, including the paediatric, wards, maternity and pharmacy sections, he learnt that some critical machines had not been serviced for almost six years.

Governor Lomorukai said that a county that receives over Sh12 billion from the exchequer with additional support from donors should guarantee its residents access to quality healthcare services at all public hospitals.

It was established that required reagents, drugs and medical supplies were not available due to lack of a clear budget for the hospital.

"I will urgently meet with top officials in the health department so that services at all health facilities are improved in my first 100 days in office," he said.

A patient sleeping on a torn mattress at Lodwar County and Referral Hospital on August 28, 2022. Photo credit: Sammy Lutta | Nation Media Group

Modern referral hospital plan

He said his administration will set aside funds to establish a modern referral hospital on 30 acres of available land to reduce referrals to other counties.

The governor offered financial support to 14-year-old Ken Ekalale Ejore, who is suffering from kidney failure. His mother, Ms Rita Lodikor, was unable to raise money to take him to MTRH for specialised treatment.

Emergency fund for poor and vulnerable patients

The governor had also visited Kainuk Health Centre in Turkana South sub-county.

Health workers appealed to the new administration to establish an emergency fund for poor and vulnerable patients so that they can access costly referral services outside the county.