Nanok, Khaemba pledge support to incoming Turkana, Trans Nzoia governors

Outgoing Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok and his Trans Nzoia counterpart Patrick Khaemba have pledged to support their successors, whom they have advised to build on the devolution foundations and systems they established during their 10 years in power.

Promising Turkana Governor-elect Jeremiah Lomorukai and Trans Nzoia Governor-elect George Natembeya a smooth transition on Thursday, Mr Nanok and Mr Khaemba told them to learn from their governments' mistakes and build on their successes.

“Our successors should critically analyse respective County Integrated Development Plans and budgets to guide their priorities that will move the counties forward not backwards,” Mr Khaemba said at the funeral ceremony in Lodwar for Thomas Narumbe Nanok, a brother of Governor Nanok.

“Where we have not done well, let them correct for the interests of the people. They should complete critical projects [instead of planning] to belittle us.”

He said devolution was a game changer for socioeconomic development as each county has invested in critical priority projects. He boasted about a 400-bed county referral hospital that he established, saying it will improve living standards through quality and affordable health services.

Mr Nanok urged former Petroleum Cabinet Secretary John Munyes and outgoing Turkana Central MP John Lodepe, who both lost in the governor’s contest, to support Mr Lomorukai by giving him time to do his job and fulfill the promises he made to residents.

“I urge my successor to work with all politicians, including members of Parliament, members of the county assembly and veterans like me who will play an advisory role to drive the development agenda of Turkana regardless of political affiliations,” he said.

He also told County Secretary Peter Eripete and all county employees to continue doing a great job and support the new government.

“Political governments come and go but civil service will remain. Don't engage in politics,” Mr Nanok advised the employees.

Speaking in his capacity as one of the inner-circle advisers in the Kenya Kwanza coalition, he said the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition case to challenge their presidential victory will not overturn the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission's declaration of William Ruto as President-elect.

“We defeated Azimio squarely in the presidential elections. For them to [file a case in] the Supreme Court is to look for how they can have a share of Dr Ruto's government by force,” he said.

He said Kenya Kwanza was raring to start work.