One dead, 28 injured in Murang'a accident involving seven vehicles

A road accident involving seven motor vehicles in Murang'a South on Thursday killed one person and injured 28 others.

According to area police boss Mr Alexander Shikondi, the 11:30am accident happened at Kambiti area along Kenol-Sagana road.

"A driver of a lorry who was driving towards Sagana at the steep hill at Kambiti lost control of the vehicle. As a result, the lorry rammed into two oncoming Public Service Vehicles," Mr Shikondi said.

Mr Shikondi added that the lorry, hit three other private cars and a lorry.

"All the hit vehicles were going uphill towards Kenol and one female passenger who was in the ill-fated lorry died on the spot," he said.

Mr Shikondi added that the driver of the lorry was seriously injured and was rushed to hospital in a critical condition.

He said that the injured were evacuated and rushed to different hospitals in Kiambu, Kirinyaga and Murang'a counties.

He added that the scene was visited by relevant security officers who compiled a preliminary investigation report "before a more detailed one is prepared within the next 24 hours".

Mr Shikondi said the cause of the accident was mechanical failure and the ill-fated lorry will be subjected to mandatory inspection to assess it's road-worthiness.